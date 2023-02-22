Communities In Schools of Tennessee announced Wednesday that CEO and local nonprofit sector veteran leader Samantha Wigand will step down in June.
Wigand, a former Center for Nonprofit Management chief of staff, began her work at the nonprofit in October 2019. At the time, she replaced Hank Clay, who left CIS to work with Metro Nashville Public Schools.
According to a release, during her tenure, Wigand oversaw a restructuring of CIS’s finances, including the establishment of an endowment. In addition, the graduate of both the University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee diversified the nonprofit’s board and staff to more effectively reflect the students CIS serves.
Since Wigand's arrival, CIS’s case-managed students showed 70 percent improvement in attendance, 85 percent increase in social emotional skills and 93 percent on-time graduations of seniors.
“Sam has been a tremendous leader for Communities In Schools of Tennessee throughout a critical period for both the organization and students we serve,” Rick Martin, Communities in Schools of Tennessee board chair, said in the release. “CIS of Tennessee is in our best position yet for continued growth and long-term sustainability thanks to Sam’s stewardship of its finances and operations, and our student outcomes remain strong despite the challenges that students have faced in recent years.”
Prior to her work at Center for Nonprofit Management, Wigand led education initiatives for the United Way Worldwide and, before that, spearheaded the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville’s “Read to Succeed” initiative, a multi-site early literacy/school readiness initiative fueled by $3 million from the U.S. Department of Education.