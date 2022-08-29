Nashville Ballet has announced Artistic Director Paul Vasterling will retire at the end of the 2022-23 season, concluding 33 years with the organization.
According to a release, Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin has been named CEO, and will serve as artistic director upon Vasterling’s departure in June 2023.
Vasterling is the longest-serving artistic director in Nashville Ballet history, with the nonprofit’s board of directors having voted to name him artistic director emeritus upon his retirement
Vasterling is approaching his 25th year at the helm as the company’s artistic director. Under his leadership, Nashville Ballet has grown from a troupe of 12 dancers to become the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, with 33 dancers, a second company and a ballet school.
Vasterling joined Nashville Ballet as a dancer in 1989 and was appointed Nashville Ballet artistic director in 1998. During his tenure, he has created more than 40 original ballets.
Vasterling served as the organization’s CEO from 2010-18, increasing its operating budget by 800 percent and doubling the number of administrative team members.
“We are beyond thankful for all Paul has accomplished with his time with Nashville Ballet,” Susan Short Jones, Nashville Ballet board chair, said in the release. “In many ways, he built the Nashville Ballet we have today, a world-class organization that is pushing boundaries, both in our city and in the dance world.
“Paul’s decision to retire is bittersweet because of what he’s meant to our organization, to the Nashville community, and to thousands of dancers and supporters along the way.”
Mulliken joined Nashville Ballet in 2015 and was named associate artistic director in 2018. He has overseen the promotion of 14 current dancers from NB2, Nashville Ballet’s second company. In addition, he has diversified Nashville Ballet’s contemporary repertoire by commissioning 25 new works, including 17 world premieres by female choreographers.
A former professional dancer with Houston Ballet and Ballet West, Mullikin is a guest teacher and a judge and coach for the Youth America Grand Prix and the International Ballet Competition in Varna, Bulgaria.
“Since joining seven years ago, Nick has been crucial to the day-to-day work at Nashville Ballet and has experience in simultaneously managing both the artistic and business sides of this role,” Short Jones said in the release. “We are excited to introduce the Nashville community to this rising star.”
