Nashville Ballet has announced Artistic Director Paul Vasterling will retire at the end of the 2022-23 season, concluding 33 years with the organization.

According to a release, Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin has been named CEO, and will serve as artistic director upon Vasterling’s departure in June 2023.

Paul+Vasterling+-+Artistic+Director.jpg

Paul Vasterling
Nick+Mullikin+-+Associate+Artistic+Director.jpg

Nick Mullikin

