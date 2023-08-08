Communities In Schools of Tennessee, a nonprofit that supports students at 41 schools across the state, has announced Meredith Benton as its new CEO.
Previously, she held leadership roles with two private health foundations, The Healing Trust and Natrona Collective Health Trust, where she led teams that supported organizations through grantmaking, advocacy and technical assistance.
Benton has also worked with the U.S. Green Building Council, The Carter Center and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and has more than 15 years of experience in the public sector.
“Meredith’s track record of success in working with public officials, funders and nonprofits in a variety of settings will be an enormous asset to the organization and the students and families we serve,” Tara Scarlett, board chair of Communities In Schools of Tennessee, said in the release.
Benton, a Middle Tennessee native, is a past chair of the Middle Tennessee Donors Forum board of directors, served on the Southeastern Council on Foundations Public Policy Committee and has been recognized by the Nashville Emerging Leader Awards.
A Pepperdine University graduate, Benton earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies and a Master of Public Administration degree from the Middlebury Institute for International Studies. Benton has taught classes on nonprofit management and communications at Pepperdine and Lipscomb University.
Communities In Schools of Tennessee is an affiliate of the national organization that supports students. The local nonprofit connects adults and community resources to help students overcome barriers.
“I am excited to further our work in school districts across the state, ensuring students have the resources they need to succeed in the classroom and in the community,” Benton said in the release.