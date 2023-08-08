Meredith Benton headshot.JPG

Meredith Benton

Communities In Schools of Tennessee, a nonprofit that supports students at 41 schools across the state, has announced Meredith Benton as its new CEO.

Previously, she held leadership roles with two private health foundations, The Healing Trust and Natrona Collective Health Trust, where she led teams that supported organizations through grantmaking, advocacy and technical assistance.

