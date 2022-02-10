Four months ago, Zerv Access Solutions — a Nashville-based technology startup — announced plans for rapid growth after raising $15 million in its Series A fundraising round.
On Wednesday, the company announced the addition of four tech veterans to its leadership team — Dmytro Kryvko, Mike Hilberman, Charlie McCann and Kyle Tooke.
“It is incredibly humbling and exciting to have recruited such intelligent and experienced individuals,” Cody Horchak, Zerv founder and CEO, said in a release. “Their belief in Zerv and passion for excellence inspires me daily, and we have already greatly benefited from having each of them on our team.”
Kyrvko will serve as the company’s senior vice president of software engineering and will be responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of new software features and releases. Prior to joining Zerv, Kryvko was the head of engineering at Jones Lang LaSalle Technologies. During his tenure at JLLT, he led a team of more than 140 engineers and developed and implemented several software products.
Hilberman also joins Zerv from JLLT. He will serve as the startup’s chief financial officer and interim chief operating officer. While at JLLT, he served as vice president and head of revenue finance, leading a team that oversaw a portfolio of technology companies with more than $150 million in revenue.
Meanwhile, McCann joins Zerv after spearheading new market development for JLL — the parent company of JLLT. He will oversee Zerv’s corporate development and strategic growth, according to the release.
Kryvko, Hillberman and McCann are all based in Los Angeles. However, Tooke, who was appointed as Zerv’s vice president, will be based in Nashville. He previously served as the vice president of sales at ThoughtWire — a health care technology company.
Since launching in 2018, Zerv has grown to 16 full-time employees and 22 part-time contractors. The company’s technology aims to streamline access and security from traditional fobs and magnetic key cards into a smart device app. In other words, it allows mobile devices to connect to existing key fobs and magnetic card security systems at apartments, office buildings and other digitally secured buildings.
