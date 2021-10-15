Nashville-based technology startup Zerv Access Solutions raised $15 million in its Series A round, according to a release.
The company set out to raise more than $17 million in June, according to federal filings.
Greenpoint Ventures and the Taronga Group were two investors in this recent round of funding. Most of the funding was generated by real estate and technology entities, according to the release.
Led by Cody Horchak, the tech company aims to digitize and streamline access and security from traditional fobs and magnetic key cards into a simple smart device app. Essentially the technology connects a mobile device to an existing key fob or magnetic card security system.
The company claims the technology allows cell phones to connect to the “legacy systems” within 30 seconds without any upgrades or changes to the existing system.
To date, more than 100 businesses and buildings have adopted the technology including apartments, parking garages and large mixed-use spaces like Rockefeller Center and Grand Central Station, according to the company.
The company relocated to Nashville from Chicago.
