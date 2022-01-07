Atlanta-based accounting firm Frazier & Deeter has named several new partners, including one in Nashville.
The new Nashville partner, Adam Mark, is a member of the firm’s process, risk and governance practice. His work has included managing pre-IPO engagements, according to a release. He worked at Deloitte before moving to Frazier & Deeter.
Mark earned both an undergraduate degree and a Master of Accountancy degree from Belmont University.
“We are excited to add so many strong contributors to the partnership,” Managing Partner Seth McDaniel said in a release. “It’s an honor to lead an organization that attracts and develops talented individuals like these, who in turn deliver exceptional service to our clients.”
Frazier & Deeter has eight offices in the U.S. and two in the United Kingdom. The firm entered the Nashville market in 2012 with the acquisition of Work & Greer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.