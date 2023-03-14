Richard Ashworth switched companies to become CEO of Amedisys, the company announced Monday. Ashworth formerly served as CEO of Tivity Health, a locally based provider of services for Medicare Advantage members perhaps best known for its SilverSneakers program.
At home health care provider Amedisys, Ashworth will serve as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors starting April 10, according to a press release. In November, Amedisys fired president and CEO Chris Gerard after less than a year in the role and Paul Kusserow stepped back into the top spot on an interim basis. Kusserow had served as CEO from 2014 until April 2022. Amedisys also filed a lawsuit to try and get out of its Cummins Station lease in 2022.
“We are fortunate to find such a capable leader to continue to drive excellence and innovation in providing care in the home,” said Kusserow, Amedisys chairman and CEO. “Richard is the right leader to shepherd Amedisys into the future as he is uniquely positioned to lead the company with his proven track record of developing and executing on strategies specific to labor and staffing, payer relationships, operational efficiencies and new business and product development.”
Ashworth served as CEO for Tivity since June 2020 and will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors, according to a release.
At Tivity, Ashworth was paid a base salary of $900,000, plus thousands of shares of the company stock, the Post reported at the time of his hiring. At Amedisys, he will be granted a base salary of $1 million and various stock options, plus $250,000 for “relocation and other expenses,” according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Ashworth is currently based in Nashville.
Under Ashworth’s leadership, Tivity Health sold off Nutrisystem, and became a private company after Stone Point Capital acquired Tivity in 2022. He also oversaw a move to digital offerings for SilverSneakers. Stone Point has launched an executive search for Tivity, according to a release.
“We are very pleased with the direction of the company and are excited about the future at Tivity Health," said Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital. "We thank Richard for his meaningful contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors."