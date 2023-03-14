Richard-Ashworth

Richard Ashworth

 Courtesy of Tivity Health

Richard Ashworth switched companies to become CEO of Amedisys, the company announced Monday. Ashworth formerly served as CEO of Tivity Health, a locally based provider of services for Medicare Advantage members perhaps best known for its SilverSneakers program. 

At home health care provider Amedisys, Ashworth will serve as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors starting April 10, according to a press release. In November, Amedisys fired president and CEO Chris Gerard after less than a year in the role and Paul Kusserow stepped back into the top spot on an interim basis. Kusserow had served as CEO from 2014 until April 2022. Amedisys also filed a lawsuit to try and get out of its Cummins Station lease in 2022.  

