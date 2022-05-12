Home health and hospice giant Amedisys, headquartered in Louisiana but with a major corporate presence in Nashville, is trying to get out of its lease at Cummins Station downtown.
The company filed suit in Davidson County Chancery Court earlier this week seeking a declaration that it can move out next year.
Amedisys first signed its lease at Cummins Station in mid-2015, when the company expanded to Nashville. Yearly rents, according to court filings, are near $1 million for about 25,000 square feet of space, or more than 6 percent of the building’s rentable space.
In April, Amedisys sought to terminate its lease, according to the documents. The company maintains that it has fulfilled all lease requirements, which give the company the right to get out of the lease under several conditions, including that the company pays fees and other costs and gives the landlord a year or more of advanced notice. Amedisys is seeking to end the lease on April 14, 2023.
The company has paid nearly $1.9 million in termination costs, according to the lawsuit. Still, the landlord “without justification has disputed Amedisys’s efforts to terminate the Lease and has threatened to declare Amedisys in default under the Lease, despite the fact that it is holding $1,862,356.92 paid by Amedisys to terminate the lease.”
Amedisys is seeking an order from the court declaring that it properly moved to terminate its lease.
The company is represented by Kevin Baltz and Larry Cheng at Butler Snow. They did not respond to a request for comment. Cummins Station representatives also did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.