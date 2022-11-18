Home health and hospice company Amedisys on Thursday announced the firing of CEO and President Christopher Gerard.
Paul Kusserow, chair of the Amedisys board, is serving as interim CEO, and the company board has retained a search firm. Amedisys is headquartered in Louisiana but has a significant executive presence in Nashville.
Kusserow was previously Amedisys CEO from 2014 until April of this year.
No reason was given for Gerard’s departure, though the company noted that his termination was “without cause.”
“We are confident that under Paul’s leadership, Amedisys will continue to have a future of profitable growth, innovation, top quality and consistent performance,” Amedisys lead independent director Julie Klapstein said in a release. “Paul’s growth and innovative mindset is a critical and stabilizing force to the company. His experience, along with his passion, make us confident that this will serve Amedisys well during this time.”