Right now, what will be Belmont’s Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine is just a hole in the ground. The school predicts that next summer it’ll be hosting its first batch of students.
The school has candidate status now, and a pending site visit from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education in September. The school is looking to be granted preliminary accreditation when the LCME board meets in October or February, which would allow them to recruit students and open the admission process.
With four degrees of her own — in biomedical sciences, nursing, radiologic technology and laboratory sciences — Karen Lewis, associate dean of student affairs and diversity, is well positioned to help students through the medical school process.
She sat down with the Nashville Post to discuss the impending school’s philosophy.
When attracting new students to the medical college, is there any assistance around student loan debt?
We're looking in as many ways as possible to minimize the debt. Of course, tuition and fees are one thing, but med students can't work, so living expenses are something that a lot of times they're borrowing. The campus and our different departments are really looking at how we can minimize student debt, so we're hoping to be able to generate enough support and donations to be able to offer substantial scholarships. We also are looking at debt literacy [and] financial literacy as a requirement of the LCME.
What will efforts to preserve student mental health look like?
Usually with a medical education, at the end of those four years, you pretty much beat it out of them, and by the time they graduate, sometimes they're very disillusioned. We are very committed to creating a medical education experience that will provide the rigor that will have them prepared and competent and ready to go out. But some of the features of that medical education is how we deliver it in a way they're not overwhelmed and taxed, where we work in how they can take care of themselves and each other in the process, so that they can maintain that connection to their passion and purpose and their “why.”
Can you give some highlights of the curriculum?
It's going to be team taught with the foundational science faculty, along with the clinician educators, which means not only would they hear about the science principles, but they hear about the clinical application simultaneously. Also, they're going to have clinical exposure much earlier [in] the educational experience than most would have, and they're going to have more time at the end to do individual exploration of their residencies of where they want to specialize.
We'll have focus weeks interspersed throughout the curriculum. It gives them a chance to break away from the from the traditional teaching and the lab and the clinicals and all of that and actually focus on topics such as faith in medicine; such as different populations; health care disparities; using humanities, music and art within health; how we look at really hot topics such as gun violence, public health, the right to die — very controversial topics.
Do you see any specializations emerging for the Belmont medical college yet?
We're really focusing more on that servant position. The person that, regardless of what specialty they choose to go into, that they're going to go out and take care of their communities. So it's really more about the community and the service and the specialty that the student chooses that they want to operate through. There is a demand for primary care, but really any specialty will serve the community.
How do you see Belmont interacting with the other two medical colleges in Nashville?
I'm really hoping that there's some shared learning experiences. We have not gotten to that part, as the accreditation process, that's our first and primary goal right now. There's opportunity and there's enough space in this health care space where our student populations, I'm hoping, will have a chance to learn and interact together. If not directly, then do extra curricular and co-curricular activities. We're looking to have a collaborative relationship with both medical schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.