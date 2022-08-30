Nashville General CEO Dr. Joseph Webb has been approved for a new three-year contract after months of negotiation. The Hospital Authority Board agreed to grant him up to $631,046 in annual pay and benefits, up from his current salary of $436,000 but lower than last year’s initial offering of more than $940,000, reports Frank Gluck at The Tennessean. Webb has led the city’s safety net hospital since 2015.
Earlier this year, Nashville General deemed its current location on the campus of Meharry Medical College beyond repair and began planning for a possible replacement facility, a move Meharry officials said took them by surprise.
Nashville General has also focused attention on the Bordeaux neighborhood for its second off-site location this year.
Primary Care Patient Care Center gets new director
John Scott has been named executive medical director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Primary Care Patient Care Center, which opened in 2020.
The change is set to take effect Thursday. The position was previously held by founding executive medical director for the center, Victor Legner. Scott will continue to serve as assistant professor of clinical medicine and associate chief medical officer for Williamson and Maury counties. He has been with VUMC since 2001, practicing medicine in Williamson County during his tenure.
“The need to deliver adult primary care has grown exponentially in our region, and we have been working diligently to transform health care models as we serve this population,” said Kimryn Rathmell, chair of the Department of Medicine. “Dr. Scott and the Primary Care PCC, working with collaborative partners across VUMC, will ensure we will continue to provide the very best patient-centered care.”
MindCare Solutions acquires Psych360
Brentwood-based psychiatric telehealth provider MindCare Solutions Group announced its acquisition of Ohio-based Psych360. Founded in 2018, Psych360 focuses on mental health services for long-term care facilities including skilled nursing homes, assisted living communities and group homes.
In July 2021, MindCare acquired an Orlando peer. MindCare was founded in 2013 and merged with Dallas-based PsychNow in March 2020.
MindCare touts reducing costs and reducing the average psychiatry consult from more than five hours to under 30 minutes. Psych360’s mental health providers have conducted more than 85,000 patient encounters over the last 12 months, according to a press release.
Stephens, LBMC and Waller Law served as advisers on the acquisition of Psych360.
“Psych360 is a pivotal provider of care in the long-term space to thousands of patients, and we believe that, together, they will help our mission to deliver the best possible care and experience to our patients and healthcare partners,” said David Morris, MindCare CEO.
