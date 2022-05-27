Nashville General Hospital has deemed its current location on Meharry Medical College’s campus beyond repair and is in the preliminary planning phase for a possible replacement facility in MetroCenter.
At the Metro Hospital Authority Board Meeting Thursday, Dick Darr with Capital Project Solutions gave a presentation detailing plans for a potential new facility at 720 Mainstream Drive. The Metro-funded safety net hospital tapped the construction company last October to develop a feasibility study for a new hospital. The hospital has previously considered MetroCenter, Bordeaux and Whites Creek sites. Darr compared the current location on D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard to Nissan Stadium, saying it would cost more to modernize than to build a new location.
“Nashville General Hospital is in the early stages of our due diligence period for the hospital’s new build project,” said Sherry Gibbs, spokesperson for Nashville General. “During this time period, we have been researching options for, among other things, project scope and location. MetroCenter is one of many options we have reviewed. No decisions have been made about Nashville General’s new location.”
Gibbs added that the hospital anticipates future presentations for other potential locations for the new hospital. She said that a rendering of a new facility presented at the meeting was a preliminary one that had not “taken into account the full project scope and location.”
Nashville General would want the city to donate the land at the 77-acre site, adjacent to the Ted Rhodes Golf Course and located across Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Z. Alexander Looby library branch. The land currently is used for athletic fields, and it is uncertain how those fields would be positioned in relation to a future hospital building on the property.
The current Nashville General building has been deemed undersized, outdated and energy insufficient, causing additional taxpayer expense at the Metro-subsidized facility. A new hospital could provide supplemental revenue streams including paid parking, on-site leasing properties and affordable housing, Darr said.
Hospital executives did not release a cost estimate for the potential project. The goal would be to start construction in the next six months in order to have the building finished by 2026, when the lease with Meharry Medical College is up. The current Nashville General location would be returned to Meharry Medical College to repurpose.
Nashville General leaders have been discussing relocating to a new facility for several years. Former Mayor Megan Barry pushed for dramatic changes at the hospital amid financial struggles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.