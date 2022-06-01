Following a recent public presentation from Nashville General Hospital on preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital, a longstanding partnership with Meharry Medical College appears in flux.
At last week's Metro Hospital Authority Board Meeting, Capital Project Solutions gave a presentation deeming the current Nashville General building — which sits on the Meharry campus fronting D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard — beyond repair and detailing plans for a potential new facility at 720 Mainstream Drive (read here).
However, Meharry issued a release Wednesday noting it was not given a courtesy heads-up for the meeting.
"Please be aware that Meharry was not consulted nor aware of these plans until they were released," Meharry President and CEO James Hildreth wrote. "This is disappointing, as Nashville General is housed in our hospital on our campus and has been staffed by Meharry faculty and residents for 25 years."
A Nashville General spokesperson told the Post the possible MetroCenter site is one of many options, adding that no decisions have been made about a future location.
Meharry's statement noted that the medical college is currently in negotiations with Mayor John Cooper's office about its ongoing relationship with the city. Additionally, the medical school has already partnered with other hospitals to supplement training, and ensured that training programs will "continue seamlessly, regardless of what occurs at Nashville General."
Nashville General Hospital, the Metro-funded safety net hospital, moved to Meharry's campus in 1998 and holds a lease with the college until 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.