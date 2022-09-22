Clarus is a portfolio company of Nashville-based Graham Healthcare Capital. With the acquisition, founder of Call Simplified Scott Reynolds will join Clarus as head of product.
“Clarus chose Call Simplified because Scott has done a great job with their product,” said Rich Maradik, CEO of Clarus. “It has features that, once incorporated into our existing product, enable us to grow our leadership position in call automation software for physicians' offices.”
Maradik said the purchase of Call Simplified will allow Clarus to expand in Southern California and estimated adding more than 2,000 users to its existing 8,000 before the end of 2022.
Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Flu shots available, recommended by end of October
Earlier this week, the Metro Public Health Department began offering the seasonal flu vaccine at all three of its locations — East Nashville Public Health Center, Lentz Public Health Center and Woodbine Public Health Center.
This year’s vaccine protects against four separate strains of the influenza virus and Metro Public Health officials recommend it for everyone six months and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting the shot before the end of October, and those interested can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at the same time.
The fee for adults with private insurance is $40 and a sliding scale is available if needed. TennCare and Medicare Part B fully cover the fee. MPHD recommends calling the individual clinic to make an appointment, which is available 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vanderbilt scientists uncover links between genetics and rhythm
Vanderbilt scientists were involved in what is touted as the first large-scale genomic study of musicality, which was published in the Nature Human Behaviour scientific journal Monday.
Reyna Gordon, co-director of the Vanderbilt Music Cognition Lab and associate professor in the Department of Otolaryngology, was co-senior author on the study, which found 69 genetic variants associated with the ability to move with the beat of music. Many of the genes associated with beat synchronization are involved in central nervous function and expressed very early in brain development, she said.
“Rhythm is not just influenced by a single gene, it is influenced by many hundreds of genes,” Gordon said. “Tapping, clapping and dancing in synchrony with the beat of music is at the core of our human musicality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In