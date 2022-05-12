In the face of an employee shortage, area health organizations are looking to apps and software to help manage more effectively the schedules of the workers they still have while boosting employee satisfaction.
Out of a sample size of 10,000 nurses, 91 percent are worried about the current shortage of nurses and 90 percent are concerned about burnout, according to data from NurseGrid, a product of Nashville-based HealthStream, known for workforce training and education.
Here are three software products tacking the issue from different angles on a local level.
NurseGrid
HealthStream bought the company for $25 million in 2020, a deal that went through just before the global pandemic, said Scott McQuigg, senior vice president and general manager of scheduling and capacity management for HealthStream. He said NurseGrid added more than 100,000 users in the past year and, according to the organization, nearly 20 percent of all nurses are on the app.
NurseGrid is a scheduling app that allows users to see who is on their shift, trade shifts and store digital copies of credentials. The free version allows employees to input their own schedule, and a paid version allows employers to release the schedule on the app.
McQuigg said the growth is part of a shift in the profession, with younger millennials and older members of Gen Z entering the health care workforce.
“Millennials are now fully a part of the nursing profession, but also we're just seeing the first cohort of Gen Z coming into the profession,” McQuigg said. “Think about the common thread amongst digital natives. I think what [younger generations are] saying is that ‘I'm so used to having tools to manage my own life; I also expect to have tools to manage my work life.’”
Preserving the workforce is also a concern for HealthStream as a whole, as addressed in its first quarter report.
“We're continuing to try to innovate around how can we make it so it's so much easier for a nurse to engage in their schedule and have a little bit of control or management of their own destiny,” McQuigg said.
Clarus
Nashville-based call triage platform Clarus also seeks to take a burden off of health care workers. The program transcribes and categorizes calls to physician’s offices according to urgency and has an after-hours function that providers can access on their smartphones. Providers can also assign a call to a coworker through the platform and transfer data on calls and responses to a patient’s medical record. The platform saved nurses three hours per day, a case study at Williamson Medical Group found.
Founded in 2013, the company grew during COVID, said Quinn Nunes, director of marketing and sales strategy.
“One of the things that COVID did do for medical practices was they were busier than ever with the least amount of help compared to the past,” Nunes said. “They couldn't scale that by hiring more people to help them. So by being able to employ a technology that helps the same amount of staff balance more work, in theory, they were really able to prevent a lot of that burnout or at least temper it down to the point where we know they were being able to actually manage things.”
Nashville-based Graham Health Care Capital invested in Clarus and is looking to invest in more companies that make the health care workforce more efficient, said Justin DeWitte, managing partner. With a background in physician services, he’s seen doctors struggle with balancing after-hours calls.
“The labor market is really challenged right now,” DeWitte said. “The platform is a great way to arbitrage labor in a market where it's very challenging to recruit people to answer the phones, especially nights and weekends.”
LeanTaaS
At Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center’s infusion center, technology introduced cut patient wait times down by 30 percent, while also making schedules more predictable for health care professionals.
LeanTaaS, which the center adopted in 2019, takes all of the scheduling data and plugs it into an algorithm to produce the most efficient schedule. In an infusion center, appointments can be anywhere from 30 minutes to 10 hours long. The schedule was historically busiest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., said Cody Stansel, interim director of nursing for the center. The software makes it more level throughout the day.
“One of the benefits is people actually getting to take their lunch break and getting out on time. Most of the time, that's a huge satisfaction issue for nurses,” Stansel said. “The nurses are happier because they feel like they have more time to spend with the patients and to do education. … I've noticed a big difference over the years since we implemented that from where we were before and where we are now in terms of nursing satisfaction.”
