Nashville-based health care investment firm Graham Healthcare Capital has announced the promotion of Jim Ward to managing director and Michele Oglesby to senior operating partner.
Ward has been with the company since 2018, starting as vice president. He is also a founder of Southeast Acquisition Capital, a regional private equity firm.
Oglesby joined GHCC in 2021 as vice president of strategic initiatives and has since served as interim CEO of Clarus, one of the company’s subsidiaries. She brings two decades of experience in health care organizations, according to a release.
Both are graduates of the Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management.
"Michele and Jim have been instrumental in our getting established and in building out our team and our portfolio,” GHCC Managing Partner David Curtis said in the release. “They are two very capable and seasoned executives with a wealth of healthcare experience and deep roots in Nashville. We are thrilled to have them continue to lead our team at GHCC and celebrate with them in these well-deserved promotions."
Graham Healthcare Capital is part of a group of companies started by the Graham family that formerly owned and ran The Washington Post. It was founded in 2018 in Nashville.
