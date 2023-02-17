Dawes is well-known in the public health world, having written two books and played a role in a number of pieces of federal health care legislation. He came to Nashville from the Satcher Health Leadership Institute, the health equity and advocacy arm of historically Black university Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. As executive director of the new Meharry institute, he’s also charged with the development of a school of global public health, slated to open in 2026 and touted as the first of its kind at a historically Black college.
He told the Post five things to know about health equity.
Health equity is not to be confused with equality.
For Dawes, health equity is rooted in the concept of distributive justice, meaning fairness in the distribution of assets.
“It’s giving people an opportunity to achieve equity in health, and I think a lot of people mistake that for equality,” he said. “Equality is giving people the same thing no matter the need. Equity is looking specifically at what it is going to take to help this community stand a fair chance at being healthy and reaching their full health potential.”
Health equity is something that still needs more awareness drawn to it.
“I think a lot of folks are quite surprised when they hear that African Americans, for instance, have higher rates of infant mortality deaths,” he said. “They might be surprised when they hear that asthma, learning disabilities, dental, speech, vision, mental and behavioral health issues are higher among Native Americans, Latinx Americans and African Americans.”
Through the Meharry Global Health Equity Institute, Dawes and his team will examine data around causes of death for the last 30 years. Another project will focus on resiliency — how some of the oldest people in the world lived so long. In health status and health care, disparities run throughout life, from “womb to tomb,” Dawes said.
Health equity is inextricable from political and social determinants of health.
Dawes wrote a book called The Political Determinants of Health in 2020, zeroing in on the distribution of resources and power that comes from politics. Through his continuing work, he looks to answer questions around why communities have food deserts, why transportation is not accessible and even why there is a scarcity of housing for low-income and marginalized communities.
“The political determinants of health are basically answering the ‘why,’ and it's getting us to look further upstream at the root causes of these social determinants of health,” he said. “When there is an equitable distribution of these resources to these individuals, guess what, we all do better. It results in cost savings when we capture this early on. From an economic standpoint, it makes sense, even if you are in the more privileged group.”
Health disparities are going to become more widespread before people like Dawes and his team can affect change.
There are more children of color today than white children in the United States. As the nation becomes more diverse, the racial inequities will become more predominant, Dawes said.
“If these children, these young people coming from families and coming from communities that are sicker and dying younger, it's going to present all sorts of economic and national security issues for us as a country,” he said.
Dawes hopes the institute and the future school of global public health at Meharry will play a “transformative” role in health care.
This includes taking a lead in public mental health, something he led a study on in 2022, and leveraging technology — he created an online health equity tracker at Morehouse.
The Meharry Global Health Equity Institute will disseminate information including on political determinants of health and climate change in relation to health equity to other programs. On the other hand, as the name of the institute suggests, Dawes will look globally to address public health struggles internationally.
“I'm very humbled to know that we don't know it all. And we don't have all the answers here in our country,” Dawes said. “There are amazing things that are happening around the world that can help us protect human lives to sustain human health and to lower costs. I want to connect people around the world — health care leaders, public health leaders and scholars and learners to come together and develop solutions in a collaborative manner.”