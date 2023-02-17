Daniel Dawes

Health equity is a topic that Daniel Dawes has studied for more than 20 years, and he’s bringing that knowledge to Meharry Medical College’s newly formed Global Health Equity Institute

Dawes is well-known in the public health world, having written two books and played a role in a number of pieces of federal health care legislation. He came to Nashville from the Satcher Health Leadership Institute, the health equity and advocacy arm of historically Black university Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. As executive director of the new Meharry institute, he’s also charged with the development of a school of global public health, slated to open in 2026 and touted as the first of its kind at a historically Black college. 

