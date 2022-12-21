Daniel Dawes

National health equity figure Daniel Dawes will be joining Meharry Medical College in 2023.  

Dawes announced he will be stepping down from his role as executive director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute, the health equity and advocacy arm of the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, effective Dec. 31. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.