National health equity figure Daniel Dawes will be joining Meharry Medical College in 2023.
Dawes announced he will be stepping down from his role as executive director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute, the health equity and advocacy arm of the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, effective Dec. 31.
Dawes will be leading “exciting health equity work” at Meharry, according to an email announcement. The HBCU declined to comment on his new role until the new year.
Dawes started at Morehouse in 2012 as vice president and served as executive director for SHLI since 2019.
In his farewell letter, Dawes described a “quest” to create systemic change and advance equity for the past nearly 20 years. He has played a role in federal legislation including the Affordable Care Act, the Mental Health Parity Act, Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act.
The author of two books, 150 years of Obamacare and The Political Determinants of Health, Dawes said of his most recent book that, “all inequities, in one shape or another, were politically determined or driven.”
At historically Black college Morehouse, Dawes created a Health Equity Tracker, which highlights gaps in data, tracks political and social determinants of health, and behavioral health. He also helped create Medical Justice in Advocacy, a program to train physicians on political determinants of health. Earlier this year, he was principal investigator on a mental health inequity report.