Meharry Medical College announced Wednesday it has launched a global health equity institute. The institute serves as the first step toward creating a school of global public health. Meharry is touted as the the first historically Black college or university to establish such a school, according to a press release. The goal is to launch the school by 2026.
National health equity figure Daniel Dawes will be leading the institute and the plans to launch the future school. He will also work to acquire accreditation and recruit 21 faculty members. Dawes formerly served as executive director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute, the health equity and advocacy arm of the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. He announced his move to Meharry in December.