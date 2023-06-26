After some back and forth, local home health company Amedisys announced Monday that it will merge with UnitedHealth Group subsidiary, Optum. 

Amedisys in May said that it had agreed to be acquired by at-home infusion giant Option Care Health for a $3.6 billion all-stock deal. The deal was all but finalized when earlier this month Amedisys announced it had received a competing, unsolicited $3.26 billion all-cash offer from UnitedHealth Group. 