After some back and forth, local home health company Amedisys announced Monday that it will merge with UnitedHealth Group subsidiary, Optum.
Amedisys will pay a $106 million termination fee to Bannockburn, Ill.-based Option Care Health, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Amedisys has a corporate presence in both Nashville and Louisiana.
Earlier this month Optum made an offer of $100 per share, according to Amedisys — more than Option Care Health’s agreement to buy the company for roughly $97.38 per share. At the time, Option Care Health released a statement reiterating its commitment to the deal.
Amedisys agreed to an all-cash offer of $101 per share from Optum, the company announced today.
It’s been an eventful first half of the year for Amedisys. In February, the home health company spun off its personal care line of business (excluding Florida operations) in a $50 million sale. Former Tivity CEO Richard Ashworth became CEO of Amedisys in March. Amedisys was also named as a potential buyer of local nonprofit Alive Hospice, but the deal was ultimately called off.
Optum was in the news in 2022 as UnitedHealth looked to acquire locally based insurance claims company Change Healthcare and fold it into Optum. UnitedHealth and Change faced an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice, though the merger was ultimately permitted.
Optum acquiring Amedisys could raise an antitrust concern as Optum recently bought LHC Group, another home health and hospice firm, Modern Healthcare reports.
At press time, Amedisys (ticker: AMED) shares were trading down slightly at $90.99.