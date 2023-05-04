Home health company Amedisys, based in both Louisiana and Nashville, has been acquired by at-home infusion giant Bannockburn, Ill.-based Option Care Health for $3.6 billion.
The companies, which hosted a joint conference call Wednesday evening, are combining to create “a leader in end-to-end home-based health solutions.” The combined company will have more than 16,500 employees and 674 care centers nationally and will be headquartered in Bannockburn, Ill. with substantial offices in Louisiana and Nashville, according to a press release.
In March, former Tivity CEO Richard Ashworth became CEO of Amedisys. Under the merger, he will move into a special adviser role and John Rademacher will remain president and CEO of Option Care. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023, according to the companies.
"Bringing together Option Care Health and Amedisys is an exciting next step on our journey and one that we believe will deliver significant value to stockholders, allowing them to participate in the upside of a combined company that is well positioned in the home infusion and growing home health, hospice, palliative, and high-acuity care spaces,” Ashworth said in the release.
Each company also reported its first-quarter earnings Wednesday.
Option Care Health beat the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.176 earnings per share with earnings of $0.21 per share. Despite this, Option Care Health shares hit a 52-week low on Thursday after the Wednesday night merger announcement. Stocks (ticker: OPCH) were down 17.61 percent at press time.
Amedisys (ticker: AMED) stocks were up 2.57 percent at midday Thursday. For the first quarter of 2023, the company reported revenues of $556.39 million, up 2 percent over the same period of 2022. The company slightly outpaced Zacks estimates of $559.64 million.