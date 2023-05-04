Home health company Amedisys, based in both Louisiana and Nashville, has been acquired by at-home infusion giant Bannockburn, Ill.-based Option Care Health for $3.6 billion. 

The companies, which hosted a joint conference call Wednesday evening, are combining to create “a leader in end-to-end home-based health solutions.” The combined company will have more than 16,500 employees and 674 care centers nationally and will be headquartered in Bannockburn, Ill. with substantial offices in Louisiana and Nashville, according to a press release. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.