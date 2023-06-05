One month after Amedisys agreed to be bought by at-home infusion giant Option Care Health in a $3.6 billion all-stock deal, the home health company based in both Louisiana and Nashville announced it received an unsolicited all-cash offer for $3.26 billion from UnitedHealth Group.
Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, made an offer of $100 per share, according to Amedisys, more than Option Care Health’s agreement to buy the company for roughly $97.38 per share. UnitedHealth Group’s all-cash proposal differs from Option Care Health’s, which opted to use stock as currency rather than raising cash. In the Option Care Health proposal, Amedisys stockholders would receive 3.0213 shares of Option Care Health’s common stock for each share of Amedisys common stock.
Amedisys remains bound by the terms of the merger agreement with Option Care Health and Amedisys’ board has not yet determined whether Optum’s offer could be superior to Option Care Health’s deal, according to a press release from Amedisys.
Option Care Health released a statement reiterating its commitment to the deal.
"Option Care Health's previously announced definitive merger agreement with Amedisys delivers significant value to Amedisys and Option Care Health stockholders, a high degree of certainty in obtaining the required regulatory approvals due to the complementary nature of the parties' businesses, and benefits patients, providers, payers, and care teams,” the company wrote in a press release.
The for-profit publicly traded Amedisys is reportedly looking to buy nonprofit hospice provider Alive Hospice. Former Alive board chairs, founders, staff and volunteers are seeking to block the reported deal. Earlier this year, Amedisys also spun off its personal care line of business.
Optum was in the news in 2022 as UnitedHealth looked to acquire locally based insurance claims company Change Healthcare and fold it into Optum. UnitedHealth and Change faced an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice, though the merger was ultimately permitted.
Optum acquiring Amedisys could raise an antitrust concern as Optum recently bought LHC Group, another home health and hospice firm, Modern Healthcare reports.