Wayne Smith

Wayne Smith

Wayne Smith, former CEO and current executive board chairman at Community Health Systems, was not deterred when the Franklin-based hospital company’s shares plummeted last week.

On Monday and Tuesday, Smith bought 1 million shares, mostly at a cost of $2.94 per share, near the bottom of the dip. During the day Wednesday, after Smith filed paperwork informing federal regulators of his buy, CHS shares were trading up more than 25 percent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.