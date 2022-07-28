Shares of locally based Community Health Systems were trading down nearly 50 percent after hours following the release Wednesday of the hospital company’s second quarter earnings report.

CHS reported a quarterly loss per share of $2.52, compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of just a $0.01 per-share loss. The prior quarter, CHS posted per-share earnings of $0.14, in line with projections. The company is now projecting a year-end loss.

