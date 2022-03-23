Nashville-based private banking and wealth management firm Truxton Trust has promoted Miles Kirkland, Kevin Brodrick and Spence Dabbs to managing directors for wealth management services.
In addition, and according to a release, Managing Director Andrew "Drew" Mallory will assume the additional role of chief fiduciary officer.
Kirkland joined Truxton in 2013 and is the team leader for the portfolio management team. Dabbs is the team leader for the wealth advisors and has been with the firm since 2014. Brodrick joined Truxton in 2014 to establish and lead the Georgia office located in Athens.
Mallory joined Truxton in 2016 and continues as leader for the overall wealth management team in addition to his new chief fiduciary officer role.
Relatedly, Sarah Dunn recently was promoted to vice president, wealth advisor. Dunn joined Truxton Trust in 2015 as a wealth management specialist, supporting the entire wealth management team and its clients, until 2021 when she became an associate wealth advisor.
“For several years, these gentlemen have demonstrated the leadership qualities necessary for the success of our clients, colleagues and shareholders,” Derrick Jones, Truxton senior managing director, said in the release. “Their dedication, professionalism and attendant results are simply awesome.”
Truxton Trust has about $1.7 billion in assets under management.
