Nashville-based CapitalSpring, an investment firm focused on restaurant and food service companies, on Monday announced it had closed its Fund VI with $950 million of capital commitments.
The company also announced it had moved its headquarters from New York to Nashville.
That fundraising surpassed the $750 million target and includes commitments from existing and new limited partners, including pension funds, endowments and family offices, a release noted.
In 2017, CapitalSpring closed its Fund V with $725 million in commitments.
The capital will be used to support buyouts, acquisitions, growth, recapitalization and other financing needs at CapitalSpring’s portfolio companies. Investments are expected to range from $10 million to $150 million. According to the release, CapitalSpring has already completed four investments from the new fund totaling $200 million.
CapitalSpring was founded 17 years ago and has raised more than $2.5 billion in committed capital, company literature notes. The firm has turned that into investments in more than 75 different restaurant and other companies. Past investments have included McAlister’s Deli franchisees and a regional steakhouse chain.
The company also has offices in Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles. In the past five years, CapitalSpring has invested about $300 million in Tennessee-based businesses.
"We are pleased to have received strong demand from high-quality limited partners for Fund VI, and our team remains confident that our differentiated investment strategy and industry focus will continue to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors," CapitalSpring Co-Founder and Managing Partner Richard Fitzgerald said in the release. "We would like to thank all of our investors for their ongoing trust and support."
Schulte Roth & Zabel was the firm’s legal adviser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.