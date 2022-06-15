Metropolis Technologies, the tech firm that earlier this year acquired Premier Parking of Nashville, has raised $167 million in a Series B fundraising round.
The new company, now headquartered in both California and Nashville, will look to boost its hiring in Nashville with the funds and to expand its technology beyond parking applications to other uses in the built environment, chief communications officer Corey Owens told the Post.
According to a release, 3L Capital and Assembly Ventures co-led the fundraising round, with additional participation from Dragoneer Investment Group, Eldridge Industries, Silver Lake Waterman and UP Partners.
“We have about 200 open roles nationwide, 120 of which are in Tennessee,” Owens said. "We’re doubling down in Nashville. … The money goes to Tennessee.”
The roles include tech installation and maintenance, plus software engineering, design, accounting and other central roles, he said.
Ryan Hunt, former CEO of Premier, is now COO of Metropolis, and other members of the Nashville-based former Premier team have stayed on. Owens said the company has been “super impressed by the talent pool” in Nashville.
Metropolis’ technology allows users to drive in and out of a lot or garage without paying at a kiosk. Owens said the technology could be deployed at drive-thrus, car washes, toll booths and electric vehicle charging stations. According to a release, the technology is deployed in more than 600 parking lots and garages.
The company is not disclosing the overall valuation achieved by the $167 million round.
“By bringing urban mobility infrastructure online, we are knitting disconnected parts of the everyday journey into a remarkable experience,” Metropolis CEO and co-founder Alex Israel said in the release. “The seamless transactions we take for granted in e-commerce are largely absent from real life. But Metropolis’ computer vision technology is changing that one commute, one morning coffee, one grocery run at a time.”
