Los Angeles-based Metropolis Technologies has acquired Premier Parking of Nashville for an undisclosed sum.
According to a release, the combined company will operate as Metropolis and employ nearly 2,000 staff, with the Nashville office remaining operational.
With the deal, Metropolis operates more than 600 garages and surface lots in nearly 60 cities with more than 130,000 parking spaces collectively. Alex Israel serves as CEO.
Premier Parking was founded in 2001 by Nashville-based developer Tony Giarratana, who parlayed ownership or leasing of multiple Premier surface lots into what would become high-rise buildings. Giarratana sold his interest in the business in 2017.
The release notes Metropolis uses technology that eliminates potential problems related to credit cards and lost tickets.
Premier was one of the first businesses to adopt the Metropolis technology, which since 2021 has been deployed across most of the Premier portfolio. Once a user parks at a Metropolis lot, her/his information is valid for future use. Specifically, more than 1 million Premier customers are now Metropolis enabled.
“By joining forces with Metropolis, we solidify our position at the forefront of innovation in the parking industry and together can conquer new areas of commerce,” Ryan Hunt, previously chief executive officer of Premier Parking and now chief operating officer of Metropolis Technologies, said in the release. “Premier was first out of the gate to use Metropolis’ technology to turn the parking facilities of yesterday into connected mobility infrastructure. We are excited to build on that success and match our expertise to Metropolis’ best-in-class technology.”
