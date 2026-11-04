Pinnacle establishes Dallas-Fort Worth presence Financial services company taps sector veterans Warrie Birdwell, Todd Cornelius to oversee Texas operations William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2026 Nov 4, 2026 Updated 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Pinnacle Financial Partners has established a loan production office in Dallas-Fort Worth, with a pair of veteran financial services sector leaders to oversee its operations.According to press release, Warrie Birdwell joins the firm as regional president for Texas, while Todd Cornelius has been added as executive vice president for the state. Both come from Origin Bank. Warrie Birdwell Photo: Pinnacle × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmq:C5H6== 92D >@C6 E92? a_ J62CD @7 7:?2?4:2= D6CG:46D :?5FDECJ 6IA6C:6?46[ :?4=F5:?8 23@FE `` J62CD =625:?8 ~C:8:? q2?<’D 8C@HE9 :? }@CE9 %6I2D] pD C68:@?2= AC6D:56?E[ 96 96=A65 8C@H E96 32?<’D =@42= =@2? 2?5 56A@D:E A@CE7@=:@D 3J >@C6 E92? 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