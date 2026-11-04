Pinnacle Financial Partners has established a loan production office in Dallas-Fort Worth, with a pair of veteran financial services sector leaders to oversee its operations.

According to press release, Warrie Birdwell joins the firm as regional president for Texas, while Todd Cornelius has been added as executive vice president for the state. Both come from Origin Bank.

Warrie Birdwell.jpg

Warrie Birdwell
Todd Cornelius.jpg

Todd Cornelius