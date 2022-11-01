Nashville-based Restaurant Growth Services has named Kara Jacobs chief financial officer.
Jacobs, who comes to the company from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, will oversee finances at all restaurant brands owned by RGS parent Cannae Holdings while also serving as CFO for the O’Charley’s and Ninety Nine restaurant chains. RGS provides financial and management services to Cannae-owned restaurant brands.
At Cracker Barrel, Jacobs was principal accounting officer and corporate controller. Previously, she was corporate controller at Bridgestone Americas and worked at Deloitte & Touche.
“Kara’s professional experience and capabilities align completely with our commitment to the highest standards for financial reporting, internal controls and effective support of our restaurant operations,” RGS CEO Craig Barber said in a release. “Importantly, Kara is also committed to empowering those she works with, along with elevating the effectiveness of our support functions by collaboration across all aspects of our business. We are excited to have Kara’s extraordinary leadership in this key role.”
There are more than 100 Ninety Nine locations in the Northeast and nearly 150 O’Charley’s locations around the country. Other Cannae Holdings brands include Dockside Charlie’s, Underground Chuck’s and Bright Buoy.