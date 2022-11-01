Kara Jacobs

Nashville-based Restaurant Growth Services has named Kara Jacobs chief financial officer.

Jacobs, who comes to the company from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, will oversee finances at all restaurant brands owned by RGS parent Cannae Holdings while also serving as CFO for the O’Charley’s and Ninety Nine restaurant chains. RGS provides financial and management services to Cannae-owned restaurant brands.