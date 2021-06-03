BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has named longtime health plan technology executive Nasir Khan to serve as senior vice president and chief information officer.
Khan previously served as VP and CTO at the BlueCross BlueShield franchise in Chicago, and most recently was a senior vice president and chief information officer for Columbia, Maryland-based Consortium Health Plans.
In his new role, Khan will lead cybersecurity efforts, application development and infrastructure and operations for the Tennessee health insurance company.
“Information services and technology are more critical than ever for BlueCross and our customers. Nasir is a proven leader whose experience with Consortium and the Association gives him unique insight into the technology needs of our members and business partners,” Scott Pierce, executive vice president and COO of BlueCross, said in a release. “I believe he will be a tremendous asset to our organization during a time of considerable change across our industry.”
Murfreesboro REIT buys Tulsa hospital for $40.3M, extends $20M loan
Murfreesboro-based real estate investment trust National Health Investors has acquired a 64-bed behavioral health hospital in Tulsa for $40.3 million, with plans to expand.
The traumatic brain injury hospital is leased to Charlotte-based behavioral health management company Vizion Health, who will also receive a $20 million corporate loan from NHI to finance the acquisition of Community NeuroRehab, a network of community residential rehabilitation centers located in Iowa and Oklahoma.
According to a press release, The lease has a 15-year maturity with two five-year renewal options and an initial lease rate of 8.5 percent plus annual fixed escalators. NHI has committed $2.0 million for capital improvements over the next two years which will be added to the lease basis as the expenditures are funded. The amortizing loan has a five-year maturity and carries an interest rate of 8.5 percent.
"We are excited to begin a new relationship with Vizion as they grow their behavioral health platform under a management team with decades of experience in the business. We continue to pursue accretive acquisitions with partners like Vizion and focus on long-term sustainable growth,” Eric Mendelsohn, NHI President and CEO, said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.