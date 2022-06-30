Nashville-based venture capital firm Mountain Group Partners announced this week it had closed its third fund and raised $128 million.
The outfit invests in early-stage human and animal life sciences companies and “disruptive technologies,” according to a release.
Past investments include renewable energy company Silicon Ranch and a Parkinson’s disease drug trial for a treatment developed by Nashville-based Appello Pharmaceuticals.
“We are extremely pleased with the support received from our existing and new investors for MGP Fund III and look forward to continuing to build businesses that improve the lives of others,” Joe Cook, III, managing director at Mountain Group, said in a release.
Silicon Ranch CEO Reagan Farr praised MGP for its “long-term approach.”
MGP has already made five investments from the new fund, according to the release, including co-leading a $35 million Series C round for animal sciences startup Targan and investing in dermatology startup Mindera Health.
Mountain Group Partners was founded in 2002.
