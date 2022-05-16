Nashville-based Fresh Technology has closed a $7 million Series A fundraising round, according to a release.
The investment round was led by locally based FINTOP Capital.
Fresh Technology — an offshoot of food-and-beverage incubator and operator Fresh Hospitality, which has helped launch and grow Taziki’s, Biscuit Love, Vui’s Kitchen and other popular chains — builds technology used at more than 7,000 restaurant chains, according to a release. The onset of COVID-19 pushed the business toward growing its to-go and delivery ordering platforms.
"The restaurant industry is experiencing a massive transition to digital that we have seen many times before in other industries,” FINTOP Managing Partner Joe Maxwell said in the release. “The amount of innovation and technology adoption is exciting. We are thrilled to join Fresh as they continue to scale their business.”
Specific terms of the funding round were not disclosed.
Fresh Technology is led by CEO Shaun Shankel, formerly of ToGo Technologies.
