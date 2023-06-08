Investment firm Capital Alignment Partners on Thursday announced the completion of fundraising for its $375 million CAP Funds IV.
The firm is based in Nashville with an additional office in Newport Beach, Calif.
Investment firm Capital Alignment Partners on Thursday announced the completion of fundraising for its $375 million CAP Funds IV.
The firm is based in Nashville with an additional office in Newport Beach, Calif.
Similar to its earlier funds, CAP Funds IV will be deployed on debt and equity in lower-middle market health care, manufacturing and light industrial services companies.
"We are incredibly appreciative of our existing investors, as well as those who invested in CAP Funds for the first time,” founder and managing partner Burton Harvey said in a release. “We would also like to acknowledge the support we received from the SBIC program and express our pride in being part of its mission.”
The new fund has already been involved in two platform investments: a deal to help entrepreneur Doug Markham buy a home care business, and a debt and equity deal with an environmental and industrial cleaning business in the Midwest.
In its release, CAP notes that, due to “current turmoil in the credit markets,” the company is “also seeking select opportunities to help management teams with debt capital solutions.”
Capital Alignment Partners was founded in 2009 and manages nearly $600 million in committed capital.
