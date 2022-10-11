Ryman Hospitality Properties — which controls the Ryman Auditorium, Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, the Grand Old Opry building and various hospitality properties around the country — announced Tuesday that CEO Colin Reed is stepping down.
Reed will assume the position of executive chairman on Jan. 1, when Mark Fioravanti will assume the CEO role.
According to filings, Fioravanti, who is currently president of the company, will see his base salary increase by $100,000 to $850,000, while Reed will see his base salary drop from $1.1 million to $500,000. Stock grants and other incentives are also part of the compensation packages.
Reed spent more than two decades as CEO. In the new role, he will work with Opry Entertainment Group strategic investor Atairos and NBCUniversal, a release noted, while also focusing on government affairs, diversity work and ESG.
“It has been my honor to lead this company for over two decades as we transformed our business into the hospitality and entertainment powerhouse it is today,” Reed said in the release. “With our businesses operating at record or near-record levels of performance and another strong year on the horizon, this is an ideal time for me to transition into a new role.”
Reed joined predecessor company Gaylord Entertainment in 2001. Fioravanti began work at the company a year later, first working in marketing. In the years since, the executives have seen Ryman Hospitality transition to a real estate investment trust, refocus on hospitality and entertainment, build a collection of large convention centers around the country and weather both the post-2008 recession and COVID-19.