Celero Commerce, a payment processing and software company based in Brentwood, has acquired Everest Payment Solutions, a Florida-based payment processing group.
Terms of the purchase aren’t being disclosed.
With Everest on board, Celero will work with more than 45,000 merchants and is slated to process more than $18 billion in annual payments, according to a release.
“We are excited to join the Celero Commerce family,” Marty Friend, president and co-founder of Everest, said in the release. “We share Celero’s high-tech, high-touch approach to the industry. We built Everest on a similar philosophy — to provide merchants high quality electronic payments solutions and white glove support. The addition of Celero’s technology and business management solutions will empower our team to best serve our community business owners.”
Celero, which is backed by private equity firm LLR Partners, purchased another Florida-based payment processing company — FlashBanc — in 2020.
