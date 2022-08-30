Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 12.37.27 PM.png

1030 Music Row

 Courtesy of JLL

Encore Bank expects to open a full-service branch this winter in Music Row — thus establishing the Little Rock-based financial company's first Nashville location.

Encore Bank officials announced Tuesday the future branch will occupy 6,800 square feet on the third floor of the boutique office building, the site for which was developed by the local office of California-based Panattoni Development. The address is 1030 16th Ave. S.  

6230dab8424db.image.jpg

Stephen Fawehinmi

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.