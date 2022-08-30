Encore Bank expects to open a full-service branch this winter in Music Row — thus establishing the Little Rock-based financial company's first Nashville location.
Encore Bank officials announced Tuesday the future branch will occupy 6,800 square feet on the third floor of the boutique office building, the site for which was developed by the local office of California-based Panattoni Development. The address is 1030 16th Ave. S.
Billed as eco-friendly and called 1030 Music Row, the five-story building was constructed with mass timber and features 26,000 square-feet floorplates, floor-to-ceiling glass, touchless elevator controls and outdoor private terraces with views of Vanderbilt and Music Row.
“Located just one block from Edgehill Village with direct access to Vanderbilt and Midtown, 1030 Music Row is easily accessible by all major highways and local neighborhoods,” Encore Bank Nashville Regional President Stephen Fawehinmi said in the release “With its eco-friendly design, its convenient location and the area’s rich history, 1030 Music Row is the perfect place to establish Encore’s presence in Tennessee.”
Fawehinmi — who has more than 23 years of experience in banking, with 17 of those years spent in the Nashville area — is building a team of eight to 10 banking professionals and expects to open the full-service branch no later than the end of March.
Established in 2019, Encore Bank offers total assets greater than $750 million, according to data collected from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The bank operates in 21 markets across nine states.
For the lease (terms of which are not being disclosed), JLL’s Sarah Pettigrew represented Panattoni, while Stan Snipes of Snipes Properties represented Encore Bank.
“I look forward to seeing Encore Bank's vision for their first office in Nashville come to life, as it will be a unique addition to the Music Row corridor,” Snipes said in the release.
