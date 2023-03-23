Vanderbilt University School of Divinity has named Howard University academician Yolanda Pierce as its next dean.
According to a release, Pierce will succeed Dr. Emilie Townes, who is stepping down after 10 years in the position. Pierce’s appointment is effective July 1, pending approval of the VU Board of Trust.
Pierce has served as dean of the Howard University School of Divinity in Washington, D.C., and as a professor of religion at Howard since 2017. She will be the 17th Vanderbilt divinity school dean.
A native New Yorker and first-generation college student, Pierce earned a doctorate in religion and literature at Cornell University. She taught at the University of Kentucky, earning tenure as a faculty member in English and African-American studies.
Pierce, an ordained Christian minister, later worked as a faculty member of Princeton Theological Seminary, where she was associate professor of religion and literature and founding director of the Princeton Center for Black Church Studies.
“Dean Pierce has been instrumental to a period of growth at Howard School of Divinity, and she is committed to helping our divinity school flourish through cross-institutional and community partnerships while, at the same time, advancing the university’s commitment to belonging and inclusion,” Cybele Raver, Vanderbilt provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said in the release.
“She is the ideal candidate to continue Emilie Townes’ pathbreaking work … preparing our students to be 21st century ministers, teachers and community leaders in a challenging world.”
Townes has served as Vanderbilt University School of Divinity dean since mid-2013.