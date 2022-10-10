Duncan Pelly

Last month, Fisk University welcomed Duncan Pelly as the new Cal Turner Endowed Chair of Business. Before joining the university, he worked at McMurry University in Texas for more than five years, where he was the director of the Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship and a professor.  

The Cal Turner Chair was previously held by Sharon Schembri, who left Fisk earlier this year for a position in Australia. Pelly is one of three new business department faculty members, including Sufyan Baksh.

