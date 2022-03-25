The Belmont University College of Education has announced a Ph.D. degree program in strategic leadership in education.
The SLE program, to start this fall, will provide educational leaders tools related to organizational, political, fiscal and instructional challenges faced in today’s educational settings, according to a release. The program will target those interested in education, nonprofit, public policy and business management careers.
The program is multidisciplinary and will provide three concentrations: educational leadership, management and entrepreneurship, and faith and justice leadership.
The SLE doctoral program is designed to accommodate working professionals, with a requirement of 60 credit hours that can be completed part-time within four years. Coursework will be done predominantly online and will be supplemented with one required three-day, on-campus session each term.
“We envision capable professionals from across the educational landscape leveraging this degree to gain the knowledge, practical wisdom and skills they will need to be even more effective in their critical work,” Dr. Jim McIntyre, BU College of Education dean, said in the release. “With a focus on proven principles of leadership and research that informs practice, this rigorous but flexible doctoral degree will catapult candidates to the next level of their career, and more importantly, to the next level in their impact.”
TSU professor, journalist to be inducted into hall of fame
The University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism is celebrating its 50th anniversary in April and will induct five alums into a new hall of fame on April 7, including Tennessee Tribune editorial director and Tennessee State University professor Sandra Dawson Long Weaver.
Weaver has been editorial director at the Tribune since 2012 and is the adviser for TSU’s student paper, The Meter. She is a past managing editor at the Philadelphia Inquirer and a co-founder of the National Association of Black Journalists.
The other four inductees are Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, Charles Green, Maria Douglas Reeve and Bey-Ling Sha.
First Freedom taps Owens for board work
First Freedom has named J.B. Owens, executive vice president and director of commercial banking, to its board of directors.
Owens started with First Freedom in 2006 as a credit analyst after a two-year stint with KraftCPAs where he focused on bank auditing. After moving through the bank’s ranks, he was promoted to senior vice president in 2013 and later again elevated to executive vice president in 2018.
Owens earned both his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and his Master of Business Administration degree from Tennessee Technological University.
“[Owens] has played a significant role in the growth and development of our company and understands better than anyone what we are about, our culture and our dedication to our customers and the communities in which we operate,” John Lancaster, First Freedom board chairman and CEO, said in a release.
First Freedom Bank was established in 2006 and has assets in excess of $600 million. It is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders throughout Middle Tennessee.
New historical marker recognizes Gerst founder
A new historical marker recognizing the Vine Hill estate and horse farm of Gerst Brewing Company founder William J. Gerst is slated to be installed.
The Nashville Department of Transportation will install the marker at the intersection of Benton and Bransford avenues near the Nashville Soccer Club stadium in Wedgewood-Houston. The installation will take place April 1 (Gerst’s 175th birthday) at 1 p.m. with representatives from the Metro Historical Commission and local beer historian Scott Mertie.
Gerst purchased the Vine Hill estate in 1900 from Captain John W. Morton. The Gerst family sold the estate in 1941, to make way for Vultee Aircraft’s employee housing. The home was used as a community center during WWII but was later razed to make room for the Vine Hill community that is here today.
“Every new marker that we install just adds to the richness of our understanding of early life in Middle Tennessee and the integral part that brewing had in it,” Jessica Reeves, historic preservationist with the Metro Historical Commission, said in the release. “The Historical Commission is so thankful to have the support of community partners like Scott Mertie, who is a tireless advocate for remembering our past, especially when it comes to beer.”
This is the seventh beer-related historical marker commissioned for the city by Mertie and his wife, Candy.
A local health care executive, Mertie is the author of Nashville Brewing (Arcadia Publishing; 2006), owner of the Nashville Brewing Company and a board member of the Metro Historical Commission Foundation.
After the installation, Mertie will host a reception at the Blackstone Brewing/Nashville Brewing Company taproom in McKissack Park.
Local attorney appointed to Tennessee Medical Cannabis Commission
Attorney Curtis R. Harrington II, of Nashville-based law firm Belcher Sykes Harrington, has been appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to serve as a member of Tennessee’s first Medical Cannabis Commission, according to a release.
In 2021, the Tennessee General Assembly passed into law a bill forming the nine-member Medical Cannabis Commission and tasking the commission with drafting model legislation for the implementation of a medical cannabis program in Tennessee.
HB2641 / SB2532, the bill which contains the recommendations and model legislation drafted by the commission, is being considered by the General Assembly this session, according to the release.
