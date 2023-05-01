Local attorney Dick Cowart has been elected chair of the Lipscomb University Board of Trustees.
Cowart, a veteran health care attorney who has chaired the health law and public policy department at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz since 1995, will serve a two-year term with the possibility of two additional terms. He has been a member of the Lipscomb board since 2011
Cowart succeeds David Solomon, co-founder and managing director of Meritage Funds, who is concluding a six-year tenure as board of trustees chair. Mitch Edgeworth, division president of HCA–TriStar, is the vice chair.
Cowart has received the National Association for Community Service’s Distinguished Community Leadership Award and the NASBA Center for Public Trust National Integrity Award. In addition, he once received lifetime service awards from the American Heart Association, the Andrew Jackson Foundation, the American Health Lawyers Association and the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association.
Cowart holds a professional accountancy degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.
“Lipscomb has been fortunate to have had strong board leadership for years and Dick Cowart will continue this strength,” Lipscomb President Candice McQueen said in the release. “It will be an honor to work with Dick as we vision and lead Lipscomb to new heights. Dick is both deeply thoughtful and incredibly strategic while being a humble servant to this community."
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.