Local attorney Dick Cowart has been elected chair of the Lipscomb University Board of Trustees.

Cowart, a veteran health care attorney who has chaired the health law and public policy department at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz since 1995, will serve a two-year term with the possibility of two additional terms. He has been a member of the Lipscomb board since 2011

Cowart

Dick Cowart

