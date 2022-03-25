Fisk University is partnering with local entrepreneur Darrell Freeman, the city and other groups to create a business incubator and innovation hub with the goal of fostering new business in North Nashville.
Fisk Executive Vice President Jens Frederiksen spoke with the Post about what the incubator will mean for students and the community.
“We all hope these will lead to possibly successful startup businesses and innovations in that space,” he said. “That is sort of the pinnacle of it, but in terms of igniting a community, engaging a demographic of students and faculty, activating North Nashville businesses.”
Frederiksen said students have wanted access to professional support on new ventures for years. The new center will give them the opportunity to participate in start-up businesses and learn about the process of launching a business while witnessing the challenges that go into running one.
“It is transformative, and I believe that more university students are looking for a connection into the real world and for the kind of leadership, innovation and inspiration that happens in this startup culture,” Frederiksen said. "I think having that on the campus and in conjunction with real-life North Nashville businesses and other small startups in the community will be quite transformative to the whole experience.”
According to Frederiksen, students looking to be entrepreneurs will benefit by gaining knowledge through first-hand involvement. He believes networking even in college is valuable. The hub will also give the business scene in North Nashville a leg up, he said.
“We have a lot of small businesses in North Nashville. We have a lot of students and faculty who are interested in startups,” he said. “I think the ripple effect will carry from here down to the Entrepreneur Center and all across Nashville and hopefully before long all across the nation. We are all aware of what Jefferson Street has meant historically ... and I think with the location of the incubator and innovation center, you will reunite theories of conversations and collaborations that will be critical as this part of town experiences a complete resurgence.”
Freeman is known as a successful entrepreneur. He founded IT firm Zyrcon before selling the company for $20 million in 2017 and is currently the chairman of S3 Recycling Solutions. Freeman’s role with the Fisk incubator is a volunteer position.
“There are a bunch of cool things about this project,” Freeman told the Nashville Business Journal. “It will increase the number of businesses in North Nashville. It will increase the number of people being employed. Metro can provide services in that building for North Nashville. Entrepreneurs will have exposure to smart students at Fisk, Meharry, Tennessee State.”
Mayor John Cooper told the Rotary Club of Nashville that he is grateful for Freeman’s involvement in the project, which includes a partnership with Metro.
“A business incubator at Fisk will drive the creation of Black wealth and small business formation in Nashville and further cement Jefferson Street as a corridor of innovation while connecting students from Fisk and Tennessee State University to jobs at Oracle and other businesses downtown,” Cooper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.