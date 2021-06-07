Belmont University officials announced Monday a $2.15 million grant from the Kern Family Foundation to support the future Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine.
According to a release, the grant will fund the implementation of the Kern Initiative, to be co-led by the newly named BU Vice President for Transformative Innovation, Character and Purpose Dr. Amy Crook, along with a to-be-selected faculty leader within the future medical college. The grant runs through May 2024.
The future BU medical school is named in honor of Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., who-co-founded HCA Healthcare, and is being led by Bill Bates. HCA will provide residencies and clinical rotations for Frist College of Medicine students through its Nashville-based TriStar Health division. Administrators are focused on hiring faculty, creating the curriculum and designing the building that will house the college.
According to a release, plans currently call for a 160,000-square-foot structure that includes a 350-space, below-ground parking garage. Nashville-based ESa will serve as architect, as the company has designed many buildings located on the Belmont campus. The medical college structure will front Wedgewood Avenue (read more here).
“This initiative will help to ensure that Belmont places excellent practitioners of medicine into our communities who have a commitment to character, competence and caring that is crucial for holistic care of patients as well as the intellectual abilities and skills to be creative entrepreneurs with a clear sense of purpose,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in the release. “In addition, the grant will support our efforts to break down silos across colleges to engage in collaborative research, teaching and projects that will integrate these ideals in all of our graduate and undergraduate programs,” Jones added.
The Kern Family Foundation was established in 1998 by Robert Kern and Patricia Kern, founders of Generac Power Systems.
