Fisk University on Wednesday announced Corrinne Tarver as the coach of what is described as the first-ever gymnastics program at a historically Black university.
As a student-athlete at the University of Georgia, she became the first African-American gymnast to win an NCAA all-around championship. Before the role at Fisk, she held administrative positions in the athletics departments at Stockton University and Syracuse University and was an assistant gymnastics coach at the University of Pennsylvania.
Fisk’s newly announced gymnastics team is expected to begin competing in 2023.
When speaking with the Post, Tarver said she was excited to help build a program that could be the first of its kind. She referenced her niece as the type of athlete who could have benefited from a Fisk gymnastics team.
“She did gymnastics throughout her entire career and she ended up going to Morgan State, which I'm so proud of, but they didn’t have gymnastics,” Tarver said. “She couldn’t do gymnastics anymore. If she wanted to go to an HBCU, she had to give that up, so I wish she could have had an opportunity like this — be able to go to an HBCU as well as be able to do gymnastics.”
She is optimistic about the future and is looking forward to seeing what the Fisk gymnastics team will prove to the community. Tarver believes what the college is doing is groundbreaking and could be an example for other HBCUs to follow.
“Everyone is going to be looking at what we do, so I want to have a team that is going to go out and represent both the institution as well as themselves as athletes,” Tarver said.
The new coach was introduced at a Wednesday press conference on Fisk’s North Nashville campus. Also speaking were Fisk President Vann Newkirk, Fisk Executive Vice President Jens Frederisken and others. In a press release announcing the establishment of the team, Fisk leaders said the school and the sport of gymnastics share the values of determination, excellence and “a commitment to a more just and equitable future.”
