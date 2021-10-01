Ensworth announced Thursday Franklin Road Academy’s Prentice Stabler as its eighth head of school, beginning summer 2022.
Stabler will succeed David Braemer, who served as head of school for 10 years at the K-12 independent school.
According to a release, Stabler’s appointment was made after “an extensive international search” that drew more than 170 candidates.
A graduate of Princeton University, Stabler received his A.B. degree in history with a certificate in teacher preparation. At Princeton, he was honored with the New Jersey Distinguished Student Teacher Award. Stabler received the Klingenstein Leadership Merit Scholarship to continue his studies at the Teachers College of Columbia University, where he earned his M.A. degree in private school leadership. During his time at Columbia, he also served as a Klingenstein Graduate Student Consultant with Harlem Academy in New York.
In 2020, Stabler earned his M.B.A. degree with honors from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.
Stabler’s career as an educator began at The McCallie School in Chattanooga, at which he held various roles. In 2013, Stabler was appointed Franklin Road Academy’s head of upper school, helping spearhead enrollment growth of approximately 30 percent during a five-year period.
Stabler was then named FRA associate head of school in 2019, overseeing the upper, middle, and lower school divisions; the office of diversity, community, and inclusion; and the office of spiritual life. In this role, he assisted in a $26 million capital campaign and worked with school leadership and architects to develop a campus master plan.
“During the search process, it became more and more clear with each meeting and interview that Prentice was the leader we were looking for to take Ensworth forward,” Will Morrow, president of the Ensworth Board of Trustees, said in the release. “His strong educational background, broad set of capabilities, and variety of experiences will be critical to leading Ensworth as we head into the next decade. Prentice will be a great partner to our faculty, an exceptional leader for our families and community, and a true inspiration to our students.”
Ensworth campuses are located at 211 Ensworth Ave. (Red Gables Campus) and 7401 Highway 100 (Frist Campus).
