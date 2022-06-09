Suzanne Perot McGee and Patrick McGee are giving $5 million to the Vanderbilt University College of Arts and Science to establish a new center focused on data science and media analysis.
The McGees both graduated from Vanderbilt in the 1980s, and Suzanne Perot McGee is a member of the university's board of trust. She is the daughter of late billionaire businessman, philanthropist and politician Ross Perot.
The future McGee Applied Research Center for Narrative Studies will “promote media literacy by providing resources to evaluate the objectivity of news coverage, social media, blogs and other narratives,” the school noted in a release.
The donation will fund new faculty positions and help modernize Vanderbilt’s television news archive.
“The establishment of this new center serves as a bold example of the kind of interdisciplinary thinking needed to understand and confront the complex challenges of the 21st century,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said. “It will be a key resource for strengthening democracy and generating more informed and knowledgeable citizens. I am grateful to the McGees for their generous support of new and novel approaches to scholarship and their longtime dedication to Vanderbilt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.