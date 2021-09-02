What Metro Nashville and urban placemaking experts at Perkins Eastman — the design firm of Battery Park City renown — termed an “interactive East Bank study” community organizers criticize as insufficiently interactive, asking the city to slow things down.
Stand Up Nashville earlier this week led a coalition of like-minded community and worker groups to organize a press conference held between Nissan Stadium and the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge to state their grievances with the ongoing East Bank Planning Study, a community engagement effort launched by Metro Nashville’s Planning Department on May 11 to determine how best to incorporate the redevelopment of the Cumberland River’s East Bank, an area some consider a part of Nashville's so-called “urban core."
Metro Planning has engaged the public in 15 events — both virtual and in-person meetings due to COVID — plus a community survey, with more than 400 participants collectively and more than 600 responses to the survey focused on the future of the East Bank.
“Strong public engagement is a platform of the Planning Department,” Metro Planning Public Information Officer Richel Albright said. “We have sought the advice and input of residents, businesses and local organizations for any opportunity to broaden our outreach to all.”
Community organizers said, however, that though the process has not failed to reach out to residents, they fear the input of those residents may be falling on deaf ears, chiefly apropos of a gentrification risk via affordable housing, impending inflation of area cost-of-living, a lack of awareness about planning study work sessions and obstacles to local contractors being able to participate in redevelopment projects.
Relatedly, 73 percent of Nashvillians said during the pandemic that affordable housing was a greater concern than COVID-19, according to an Embold Research poll.
Groups involved with Stand Up Nashville in organizing the press conference includes the Tennessee Refugee & Immigrant Rights Coalition, The Equity Alliance and Laborers’ International Union of North America among others.
“I want to see working-class people living in the urban core of Nashville,” said Stand Up Nashville Executive Director Odessa Kelly. “It should be for individuals who work at an Auto Zone. It should be for those who pick up the trash in the city. It should be for those who work at a call center.”
However, Metro Councilperson Brett Withers, in whose District 6 the planning study and much of the work are being done, points to the Metropolitan Development and Housing Association’s master development plan for Envision Cayce — the MDHA facility located just outside the East Bank footprint — as one solution already in place due to a commitment to “one-for-one replacement of affordable housing units with no displacement of residents due to construction.” The latest phase of the development, including what will be termed Cherry Oak Apartments, promises to replace those who would otherwise be displaced up to a certain limit.
“I have already worked with MDHA to add about 100 additional affordable housing units at Cayce Place,” said Withers, whose absence at the press conference proved conspicuous in light of his involvement in planning study sessions to date. “Not to mention the new workforce housing units that are being added at Cayce as each phase of construction is completed.”
Low-income residents will be shuffled around, in other words, but not removed from the area.
Tamika White, director of The Equity Alliance, honed in on the cost of living and stressed the importance of accommodating those who cannot afford the “$70,000 to live here.” New and planned developments lining the exterior perimeter of the East Bank, however, are Metro’s answer to those concerns, including one on the 400 block of Shelby Avenue and South Fourth Street to bring about 195 affordable housing units for those earning 60 percent or less of the area median income — a Samaritan Recovery Community development to which a fifth of the $10 million in affordable housing grants Metro approved in May is allocated. In total, this adds up to about 300 new units.
Michael Street, owner of S&D Electrical Services and a local contractor originally from North Nashville, spoke at the event to raise concerns about what work, if any, local contractors will bid on related to future redevelopment.
“I am MBH-certified, TBR-certified, TDOT-certified; I'm even certified with the governor's office as a minority business,” said Street. “I think it should be fair for myself and other contractors to be able to bid some of this work and have an opportunity to advance Nashville and be apart of Nashville growing instead of having all these out-of-town contractors come in and build our city.”
When asked, Metro Planning offered no response to this concern. Withers sympathized, stating he always advocates for local contractors and small, disadvantaged enterprises, but demurred on whether or not such enterprises would see related East Bank opportunities.
