The development company eyeing education-focused theme park Storyville Gardens has paid $1.5 million for a church property located near East Nashville Beer Works.
Via an LLC, Guerrier Development now owns four parcels with a main address of 525 E. Trinity Lane.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Joywood Bridge of Hope Assembly of God Church Inc., the ownership of which seemingly dates to 1956.
Guerrier Development issued the following statement related to the just-purchased site, which sits about three blocks east of the brewery (see here) and apparently includes three small homes.
"Guerrier Development helped relocate the church to a new, larger building that the company owns in Old Hickory. We have been working with the church to produce a plan for developing 525 E. Trinity Lane that would complement the area. We will share plans once they’ve been finalized."
Comprising business partners (and wife and husband) DeLisa Guerrier and Elde Guerrier, Guerrier Development announced in June 2021 its intentions for Storyville (read here). The company seemingly has yet to finalize a site for what would be Middle Tennessee's first major amusement park since Opryland closed 25 years ago.
Relatedly, Guerrier Development announced, also in June 2021, its plans for a mixed-use building to feature 160 condominiums and 9,000 square feet of commercial space at 5915 Charlotte Pike (read here).
It is unclear if the Joywood Bridge of Hope Assembly of God congregation still worships in the just-sold religious building.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
