The development company eyeing education-focused theme park Storyville Gardens has paid $1.5 million for a church property located near East Nashville Beer Works.

Via an LLC, Guerrier Development now owns four parcels with a main address of 525 E. Trinity Lane.

DeLisa Guerrier
Joywood Bridge of Hope Assembly of God

