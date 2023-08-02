Construction is underway on a mixed-use building at the Berry Hill site last home, in part, to Athens Family Restaurant.
The future five-floor building, to be called The Berry and to sit at 2526 Eighth Ave. S., will offer 6,500 square feet of retail space, 60 residential units (Airbnb and short-term rental studios, one- and two-bedrooms) and 118 parking spaces.
The Greek cuisine-focused Athens closed in 2021 after a 16-year run, with its former building having been demolished (read here). It now operates on Belmont Boulevard near Belmont University.
The 0.79-acre Melrose-area property being developed also includes a parcel (last addressed at 2528 Eighth Ave. S.) previously home to a small retail building (formerly a motel) that was razed to accommodate the project.
Nashville-based HNP Properties quitclaim deeded the property in May to a general partnership, which is undertaking the work via a $14.3 million loan from Pinnacle Bank.
Bill Hostettler, who is affiliated with HNP and the partnership, told the Post in 2021 he and the investors had planned a retail building on the then-two-parcel site. However, they later altered the thrust of the project to include residential.
"We felt there was a shortage of such residential product related to short-term rentals," Hostettler told the Post, adding that The Berry will allow early pre-check-ins via the use of 30 lockers. Full check-in will be at 4 p.m.
The building will carry a price tag of about $20 million (including land), he said. Retail space will anchor the main level, with parking located on floor two and the residential units on levels three, four and five.
Hostettler said one of the investors in the project is John Howard, who has ownership in downtown's Woolworth Theatre building and Banner Building (now called Banner Lofts).
MJM Architects is handling design of the roughly 60,000-square-foot The Berry. Snyder Engineering is the civil engineer, with Conrad Construction as the general contractor. Each is locally based.
HNP Properties acquired the two Melrose-area properties in separate transactions (in 2004 and 2007) for $755,000, according to Metro records.