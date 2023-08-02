The Berry

Construction is underway on a mixed-use building at the Berry Hill site last home, in part, to Athens Family Restaurant.

The future five-floor building, to be called The Berry and to sit at 2526 Eighth Ave. S., will offer 6,500 square feet of retail space, 60 residential units (Airbnb and short-term rental studios, one- and two-bedrooms) and 118 parking spaces.