Work is underway on a 25-unit townhome project at an East Nashville site located near multiple projects either unfolding or planned.

The development is being undertaken at 0 Dickerson Pike on a 1.12-acre site located next to Apple Annie’s Inn (the building for which seemingly was once eyed for conversion to residential space) at 1333 Dickerson Pike.

Dickerson townhomes

